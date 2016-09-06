FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CF Industries adopts one-year tax benefits preservation plan
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CF Industries adopts one-year tax benefits preservation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* Says adopts one-year tax benefits preservation plan

* Estimates that it will generate a federal tax net operating loss in excess of $2 billion in 2016

* Under plan, co is issuing one right for each share of its common stock outstanding at close of business on September 16, 2016

* If a shareholder becomes 5-percent shareholder after adoption of plan without meeting customary exceptions, rights would become exercisable

* Board has discretion to exempt certain transactions and persons whose acquisitions of co's common stock is determined not to impair availability of co's tax assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

