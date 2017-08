Sept 6 (Reuters) - Senator Richard Burr

* Senator Richard Burr statement on Zika funding filibuster, ft. Bragg Zika infections

* "This is third time democratic leadership has put politics before people and blocked $1.1 billion in funding to fight the Zika virus"

* "The women, children, and now members of our military who are at risk of the devastating effects of Zika deserve action"