BRIEF-Allegiant reports August 2016 traffic
* Now expecting Q3, year over year TRASM to decline between 8.5 and 7.5 percent
Sept 6 Credit Suisse Group :
* Tim O'Hara will be succeeded by Brian Chin, currently co-head of credit, as CEO of global markets
* Brian Chin will join the executive board of Credit Suisse Group AG
* Eric Varvel appointed CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings USA in addition to current responsibilities as global head of asset management
Sept 6 Credit Suisse Group AG said Brian Chin will succeed Timothy O'Hara as chief executive of global markets and join the executive board of the bank.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Korean shipping line Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd won an order on Tuesday from a U.S. judge extending bankruptcy protections so its vessels can dock at U.S. ports without fear creditors will try take actions against the ships as they have in other countries.