a year ago
BRIEF-Dorma+Kaba FY result after tax down at CHF 117.2 million
September 7, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dorma+Kaba FY result after tax down at CHF 117.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* FY pro forma consolidated sales currency-adjusted up 2.6 percent to 2,302.6 million Swiss francs ($2.38 billion), result after tax 117.2 million francs (reported: 104.7 million francs) versus 186.6 million francs year ago

* Proposing the distribution of an unchanged ordinary dividend of 12.00 francs per share for the 2015/2016 financial year

* Expects to record organic growth of around 3 percent in the 2016/2017, to increase EBITDA on a comparable basis

* Confirming its mid-term targets Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9688 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
