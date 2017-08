Sept 7 (Reuters) - EEII AG :

* Net loss of 0.95 million Swiss francs ($980,493.34) (H1 2015: net loss of 0.3 million francs) for first half of 2016

* During first half of 2016, EEII's net asset value declined by 18 percent from 3.48 francs to 2.86 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9689 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)