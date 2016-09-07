FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish Match says sells 13 mln STG shares at DKK 106
September 7, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match says sells 13 mln STG shares at DKK 106

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB

* Says has sold in total 13,000,000 shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of DKK 106 per share

* STG closed at DKK 109.50 on Tuesday prior the sale

* Says following placing, seller owns 18,069,906 shares, corresponding to 18.1 percent of total number of shares and votes in STG

* Says seller has agreed to a 90-day lock-up undertaking on remaining shares held in STG

* Says size of placing was increased from approximately 10,000,000 shares to 13,000,000 shares due to strong investor demand.109.50

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

