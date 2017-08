Sept 7 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* FY revenue growth of 33 pct to eur 13.1bn

* FY operating profit increased by 32 pct to eur 1.5bn

* FY revenue of household goods retail segment increased by 10 pct to eur 8.4bn, FY operating profit rose by 14 pct to eur 1.1bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: