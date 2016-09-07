BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown CEO to step down in Sept. 2017

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Hargreaves lansdown announces that ian gorham has decided to step down as chief executive no later than 30 september 2017, at which time ian would have been chief executive for over 7 years

* Chris hill, currently group chief financial officer, will become deputy chief executive from 1 october 2016, with intention that chris will be confirmed as chief executive following ian's departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)