BRIEF-Telia says divests stake in Tajik operator Tcell

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Telia

* Telia company divests its stake in tajik operator tcell

* Says has agreed to sell its 60 percent holding in central asian telecommunications development b.v., which controls cjsc "indigo tajikistan" (tcell), to aga khan fund for economic development

* Says transaction price for tcell is based on an enterprise value of usd 66 million, of which telia company's 60 percent share corresponds to usd 39 million

* Says based on current fx-rates, agreed price implies an ev/ebitda multiple of approximately 4.0x based on tcell's 2015 results

* Says transaction will have limited result and net debt impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)