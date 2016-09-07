FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Telia says divests stake in Tajik operator Tcell
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 7, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telia says divests stake in Tajik operator Tcell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Telia

* Telia company divests its stake in tajik operator tcell

* Says has agreed to sell its 60 percent holding in central asian telecommunications development b.v., which controls cjsc "indigo tajikistan" (tcell), to aga khan fund for economic development

* Says transaction price for tcell is based on an enterprise value of usd 66 million, of which telia company's 60 percent share corresponds to usd 39 million

* Says based on current fx-rates, agreed price implies an ev/ebitda multiple of approximately 4.0x based on tcell's 2015 results

* Says transaction will have limited result and net debt impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
