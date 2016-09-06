FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan says Meda AB entered into amendment and waiver letter to facilities agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* On August 30, Meda AB, a unit of co, entered into amendment and waiver letter to facilities agreement dated as of December 17, 2014

* Amendment provides that lenders under facilities agreement waive any put rights arising in connection with co's acquisition of a majority of issued share capital in Meda

* Admendment provides that the termination date in respect of each of loans and commitments under facilities agreement will be August 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

