Gap distribution center fire intentionally set - NY state police
Sept 6 A fire that broke out at apparel retailer Gap Inc's distribution center in New York last week was intentionally set, the New York State Police said on Tuesday.
Sept 6 Aviragen Therapeutics
* Aviragen Therapeutics announces schedule change for q4 and fiscal year end 2016 financial results conference call and webcast
* Delaying time of q4 conference call while it concludes discussions involving accounting treatment for recent sale of inavir royalty rights
* Nvidia Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - sec filing
BOSTON, Sept 6 State Street Corp funds backed a majority of shareholder resolutions on climate-change issues this year, a swing from past proxy positions that a company executive said reflects a growing appreciation of environmental risks facing companies whose shares it owns.