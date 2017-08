BRIEF-Interparfums H1 net profit group share down 7 pct at 13.0 mln euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* H1 revenue is 162.3 million euros ($182.6 million) versus 147.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit group share is 13.0 million euros versus 13.9 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit is 21.6 million euros versus 21.4 million euros a year ago

* In 2017 expects to be able to allocate a budget of nearly 100 million euros to marketing, advertising and point-of-sale merchandising Source text: bit.ly/2cn9Mc4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)