Sept 7 (Reuters) - VGP NV :

* Announces that it makes a public offer in Belgium of retail bonds due Sept. 21, 2023 for an expected amount of minimum 150 million euros ($168.74 million)and maximum 225 million euros

* Fixed rate of bonds is 3.90 pct (gross) per year

* Net yield equals 2.847 pct per year

* Issue date is planned on Sept. 21, 2016

* Subscription period runs from Sept. 9 until and including Sept. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)