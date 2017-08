Sept 7 (Reuters) - Avtovaz :

* Says LADA sales in August 20,908 cars, up 3.6 percent versus year ago

* Under its preliminary estimation, LADA market share in August increased to 19.6 percent from 15.4 percent in August 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2cbZeh1

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)