a year ago
BRIEF-CMC Markets says new clients up 19 pct for 5 months to Aug. 31
September 7, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CMC Markets says new clients up 19 pct for 5 months to Aug. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc

* Trading update

* For five month period to Aug. 31 2016, new clients are up 19 pct and active clients are up 9 pct compared to same period last year

* Client money balances at end of august are 21 pct higher than at same point last year

* Low levels of volatility are providing fewer trading opportunities for clients

* Value of client trades continues to be lower than prior year and net operating income for six months to Sept. 30 2016 is expected to be lower than same period last year

* Remains focussed and confident of achieving target of 220 mln stg net operating income by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
