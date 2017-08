Sept 7 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc

* New CEO of BOG and board change

* Announces appointment of Kakhaber Kiknavelidze as chief executive officer of JSC Bank of Georgia, with immediate effect

* Kaha replaces Murtaz Kikoria, who is leaving bank to pursue a career outside banking sector.

* Kaha will report to Irakli Gilauri, chief executive officer of Bgeo Group Plc.