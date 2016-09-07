BRIEF-Sports Direct says Mike Ashley has no current intention to take company private

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International
* Mike Ashley has confirmed to board that it remains case that he has no current intention to take co private
* Underlying EBITDA in FY17 is expected to be in region of £300m
* EBITDA forecast is subject to group sales growth of at least 9%
* EBITDA forecast subject to group gross margin decline of no worse than 275 bps
* EBITDA forecast subject to increase in operating costs of no worse than 8%
* Hedging policy under review - remain unhedged at this stage on USD/GBP
* Key focus is to elevate our portfolio through acquisitions and relocations