BRIEF-Sports Direct says Mike Ashley has no current intention to take company private

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International

* Mike Ashley has confirmed to board that it remains case that he has no current intention to take co private

* Underlying EBITDA in FY17 is expected to be in region of £300m

* EBITDA forecast is subject to group sales growth of at least 9%

* EBITDA forecast subject to group gross margin decline of no worse than 275 bps

* EBITDA forecast subject to increase in operating costs of no worse than 8%

* Hedging policy under review - remain unhedged at this stage on USD/GBP

* Key focus is to elevate our portfolio through acquisitions and relocations