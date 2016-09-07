FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sports Direct says Mike Ashley has no current intention to take company private
September 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct says Mike Ashley has no current intention to take company private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International

* Mike Ashley has confirmed to board that it remains case that he has no current intention to take co private

* Underlying EBITDA in FY17 is expected to be in region of £300m

* EBITDA forecast is subject to group sales growth of at least 9%

* EBITDA forecast subject to group gross margin decline of no worse than 275 bps

* EBITDA forecast subject to increase in operating costs of no worse than 8%

* Hedging policy under review - remain unhedged at this stage on USD/GBP

* Key focus is to elevate our portfolio through acquisitions and relocations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

