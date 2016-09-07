FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sagax proposes rights issue, introduces class D shares
September 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sagax proposes rights issue, introduces class D shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sagax AB :

* To introduce class D shares which entitle holders to dividend of up to 2.00 Swedish crowns per share

* To carry out rights issue of class D shares of up to 383 million Swedish crowns ($45.21 million)

* Says 15 existing shares, regardless class, entitle holder to subscribe for 1 class D share at 26.50 crowns per share

* Issue of new class of shares is subject to approval from Extraordinary General Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4711 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

