a year ago
BRIEF-Storebrand: Tor Olav Troim buys forward contract for 500.000 shares
September 7, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storebrand: Tor Olav Troim buys forward contract for 500.000 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Drew Holding Ltd ("Drew"), a company affiliated with Tor Olav Troim, has on 6 September 2016 acquired a forward contract for 500.000 shares in Storebrand

* This forward contract expires 4 Nov at price of NOK 35.9268/share

* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total exposure in Storebrand has increased from 9.500.000 to 10.000.000 shares, following this transaction

* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented in the board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Haakon R. Fure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
