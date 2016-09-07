Top-30 Bayer investor opposes over-generous Monsanto offer
LONDON, Sept 7 A top-30 investor in German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer said revised terms aimed at securing a deal to buy U.S. rival Monsanto were far too generous.
Sept 7 Cedar Fair Lp -
* announces record attendance and revenues through labor day
* Preliminary net revenues through sept 5 increased 2 percent to $1.04 billion compared with $1.02 billion through Labor day weekend year ago
* On track to achieve its funforward 2.0 long-term adjusted ebitda goal of $500 million earlier than its original target date of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Sept 7 Norway's $900-billion wealth fund, the world's largest, can no longer invest in Duke Energy , the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, and its subsidiaries, the board of the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.
BEIJING, Sept 7 Volkswagen AG signed a preliminary deal with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motor) to explore making electric and hybrid cars in a new joint venture, the Chinese automaker said on Wednesday.