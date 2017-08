Sept 7 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co:

* Matrix Service announces contract award by KBR for construction services on ultra-low gasoline project at Monroe energy refinery

* Revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog for Matrix NAC's oil, gas & chemical segment for Q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Awarded Matrix North American construction a project in excess of $70 million