Sept 7 Blackstone Group Lp :

* Entered into an amended and restated $1.50 billion revolving credit facility

* New credit facility amends and restates existing revolving credit facility entered into on March 23, 2010

* New credit facility extends maturity date of revolving credit facility from May 29, 2019 to August 31, 2021

* New credit facility increases accordion feature from $1.60 billion to $2.00 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2c9P9Ak) Further company coverage: