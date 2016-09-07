BRIEF-Activision Blizzard files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Activision Blizzard files for potential mixed shelf offering size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2cnPKhN) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Blackstone Group Lp :
* Entered into an amended and restated $1.50 billion revolving credit facility
* New credit facility amends and restates existing revolving credit facility entered into on March 23, 2010
* New credit facility extends maturity date of revolving credit facility from May 29, 2019 to August 31, 2021
* New credit facility increases accordion feature from $1.60 billion to $2.00 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2c9P9Ak) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 7 Amazon said it would start delivering meals from restaurants direct to customers in some parts of London, the newest entrant to an increasingly competitive market which includes Just Eat, UberEats and Deliveroo.
WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.