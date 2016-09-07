BRIEF-Activision Blizzard files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Activision Blizzard files for potential mixed shelf offering size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2cnPKhN) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc :
* Frigate Ventures Lp reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Hemispherx Biopharma Inc as of August 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2cATyOR) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 7 Amazon said it would start delivering meals from restaurants direct to customers in some parts of London, the newest entrant to an increasingly competitive market which includes Just Eat, UberEats and Deliveroo.
WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.