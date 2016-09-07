BRIEF-Fleetmatics buys Inosat; Terms not disclosed
* Fleetmatics expands its southern European presence with acquisition of Inosat
Sept 7 Renesola Ltd
* On track to add another 450 MW in 2016-17 in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fleetmatics expands its southern European presence with acquisition of Inosat
* FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application, assigns priority review and grants breakthrough therapy designation to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Polish copper producer KGHM will consider further acquisitions only when profits at its current mining projects in Canada and Chile are "satisfactory" the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.