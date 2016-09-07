FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rowan companies reduces FY 2016 capex guidance to $140 mln-$150 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rowan companies reduces FY 2016 capex guidance to $140 mln-$150 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc :

* On September 2, received notice of a termination for convenience from ConocoPhillips regarding Rowan Gorilla Vi

* Customer stated efficiency gains throughout its plug and abandonment program will result in early completion of program by year end 2016

* Says reduced its full-year 2016 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $140 million to $150 million

* Says 2017 capital expenditures are expected to decline to approximately $100 million

* Also reported one-well commitment from Perenco UK Limited for Rowan Gorilla VII at an undisclosed day rate below $100,000

* Is reducing its full-year 2016 contract drilling expense guidance to a range of $775 million to $785 million

* Expects to complete asset impairment evaluation which may result in non-cash pre-tax impairment charge in range of $35 -$45 million for Q3

* As of September 6, 2016, company had approximately $1.0 billion in cash and its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn

* Says charge for Q3 related to five of the company's older jack-up rigs

* ConocoPhillips contract provides for termination rate of $250,000 per day for remaining term of contract through March 2018 Source text bit.ly/2bTmx07 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.