a year ago
BRIEF-Biolinerx announces collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab
September 7, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biolinerx announces collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - BioLine RX Ltd :

* Announces clinical research collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab in multiple oncology indications

* Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials in multiple solid cancer indications.



* BioLine RX will sponsor and conduct a Phase 1b study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients

* BioLine RX Ltd says upon completion of studies, both parties will have option to expand collaboration to include a pivotal registration study

* BioLine RX Ltd says additional details of collaboration were not disclosed

* Bioline RX Ltd says phase 1b studies will evaluate clinical response, safety and tolerability of combination of therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
