BRIEF-Biolinerx announces collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab

Sept 7 (Reuters) - BioLine RX Ltd :
* Announces clinical research collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab in multiple oncology indications
* Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials in multiple solid cancer indications.
* Under agreement, Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials in multiple solid cancer indications
* BioLine RX will sponsor and conduct a Phase 1b study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients
* BioLine RX Ltd says upon completion of studies, both parties will have option to expand collaboration to include a pivotal registration study
* BioLine RX Ltd says additional details of collaboration were not disclosed
* Bioline RX Ltd says phase 1b studies will evaluate clinical response, safety and tolerability of combination of therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: