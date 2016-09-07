FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TEGNA says will spin-off Cars.com,creating two independent companies
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TEGNA says will spin-off Cars.com,creating two independent companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc :

* Intends to spin-off Cars.com from TEGNA, creating two independent publicly traded companies

* Announced that it is evaluating strategic alternatives for careerbuilder

* Gracia Martore, president,CEO and a member of board of directors of TEGNA, will retire upon closing of spin-off

* Planned spin-off expected to be tax-free to TEGNA shareholders

* Alex Vetter to serve as CEO & president of cars.com

* Dave Lougee to become CEO & president of TEGNA

* 53% majority interest in careerbuilder will remain with TEGNA

* Will temporarily suspend its share repurchase program pending completion of spin-off

* Company's current debt will remain with TEGNA

* TEGNA expects to receive from Cars.com a one-time cash dividend immediately prior to spin-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
