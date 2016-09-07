FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delmar and Accurexa to collaborate to jointly develop a novel combination chemotherapy
September 7, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delmar and Accurexa to collaborate to jointly develop a novel combination chemotherapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Delmar pharmaceuticals and accurexa to collaborate in the development of a novel combination chemotherapy for the local treatment of brain cancer

* Under terms, delmar will supply VAL-083 to be formulated within accurexa's proprietary acx-31 implantable polymer wafer

* Has been granted exclusive option to license or acquire and commercialize product candidates and intellectual property resulting from research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

