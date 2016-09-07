BRIEF-T Rowe price sends letter to Netsuite regarding Oracle deal

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Netsuite Inc

* Received a letter from T. Rowe Price associates Inc concerning company's pending acquisition by Oracle

* T. Rowe price owns approximately 14.5 million shares of company's common stock

* Says board unanimously reaffirmed its recommendation that stockholders accept oracle's offer and tender their shares

* In letter, T. Rowe price say they were not persuaded by Netsuite's arguments in support of the Oracle offer price

* In letter, T. Rowe price say they do not intend to follow co's recommendation to tender shares by september 15th

Source text - bit.ly/2c7ugDp

