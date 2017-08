Sept 7 (Reuters) - Valspar Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

* Q3 reported net sales $ 1,141.9 million versus $1,149.1 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S