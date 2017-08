Sept 7 (Reuters) - MBAC Fertilizer Corp

* MBAC announces court approval of Brazilian restructuring plan

* Total amount of R$760 million (ca. $235 million) will be restructured

* Creditors have option of either receiving a cash upfront payment of up to R$15,000 (ca. $ 4,700) or receiving 100% of their claims