FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Intermedia Partners, Hemisphere Media announce liquidity options for Intermedia's limited partners
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 7, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intermedia Partners, Hemisphere Media announce liquidity options for Intermedia's limited partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Intermedia Partners L.P.:

* Intermedia Partners and Hemisphere Media announce proposed liquidity opportunity for Intermedia's limited partners

* Agreement regarding Intermedia's proposed plan to provide liquidity options to its limited partners with respect to securities of Hemisphere

* Leo Hindery and Peter Kern, co-managing partners of Intermedia will remain on board of directors of Hemisphere

* Upon closing, two designees of Searchlight will join Hemisphere's board of directors

* An independent committee of board of directors of Hemisphere reviewed and negotiated transaction on behalf of Hemisphere

* Transaction will not constitute change of control of Hemisphere for FCC or any other purposes as high vote B shares which remain in rollover SPV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.