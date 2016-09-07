FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New York REIT issues request for proposals for management contract to operate company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT issues a request for proposals for the management contract to operate the company

* Says existing management contract between co and New York Recovery Advisors LLC is terminable by company on December 26

* Company expects that any new management contract would take effect December 27, 2016

* Says no termination payment or fees due to arc upon termination of contract in accordance with its existing terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

