Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc :

* Appointed James O'connor and Edward Schatz to serve as company's interim co-chief financial officers

* O'connor and Schatz will replace Miguel Rossy-Donovan

* Engaged Tog to advise company regarding financial and strategic matters

* Effective immediately, will discontinue releasing monthly comparative sales results