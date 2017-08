Sept 7 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S :

* Kristian Villumsen, Executive Vice President, sold 60,000 shares in Coloplast at 504.08 Danish crowns ($76.24) per share

* Kristian Villumsen, Executive Vice President, bought 60,000 shares in Coloplast at 172.46 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6118 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)