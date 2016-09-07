FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P says total unfunded other postemployment liabilities for U.S. States have increased
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 3:33 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says total unfunded other postemployment liabilities for U.S. States have increased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Total unfunded other postemployment liabilities for U.S. States have increased

* S&P on U.S. State OPEB liabilities - Liabilities measured on a per capita basis remain low for most states

* S&P on U.S. State OPEB liabilities - Underfunding, potential changes to actuarial assumptions, suggests OPEB liabilities, annual costs will continue to rise

* S&P on U.S. State OPEB liabilities - While overall unfunded state OPEB liabilities have increased, many states have taken action to mitigate rising costs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.