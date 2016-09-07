FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural sees 15 pct growth rate through 2020 - Conf call
September 7, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural sees 15 pct growth rate through 2020 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* To up its rig count to 17 from 12 in the northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp in 2H 2016

* Expects to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming oil price of about $55/barrel

* Says costs continue to decline despite more expensive completion techniques

* Says will look at picking up a couple of rigs in the Eagleford next year - Conf call

* Says will look to hedge more for 2017 - Conf call

* Says capex to rise in the future as company adds more rigs and gets more active - Conf call

* Says sees 15 percent growth rate through 2020 - Conf call

* Says service companies unlikely to get pricing power until 2018 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
