a year ago
BRIEF-L'Espresso finalizes sale of newspapers "Il Centro" and "La Citta di Salerno"
#Publishing
September 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-L'Espresso finalizes sale of newspapers "Il Centro" and "La Citta di Salerno"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :

* Announces that the agreements for sale of newspapers "Il Centro" and "La Citta di Salerno" have been finalised

* Changeover will be effective by Oct. 31

* The operations are part of the deconsolidation plan to guarantee compliance with the circulation threshold standards established by current regulations, in the hope of the future integration with newspapers "La Stampa" and "Il Secolo XIX" Source text: bit.ly/2ct2McD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
