BRIEF-L'Espresso finalizes sale of newspapers "Il Centro" and "La Citta di Salerno"

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :

* Announces that the agreements for sale of newspapers "Il Centro" and "La Citta di Salerno" have been finalised

* Changeover will be effective by Oct. 31

* The operations are part of the deconsolidation plan to guarantee compliance with the circulation threshold standards established by current regulations, in the hope of the future integration with newspapers "La Stampa" and "Il Secolo XIX" Source text: bit.ly/2ct2McD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)