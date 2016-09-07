FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiscali gets convertible bond subscribed for EUR 17 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Rigensis Bank AS and Otkritie Capital International Limited subscribed to, respectively, 17 convertible bonds with a nominal value of 500,000 euros each, for a total of 17 million euros ($19.10 million)

* Convertible bond issue was approved by shareholders on Sept. 5

* Convertible bond will have a duration of four years, 7 percent coupon rate and fixed price set at 0.06 euro per share for the conversion into ordinary shares

* To place before January, 2017, the remaining 1.5 million euros with qualified investors, as the amount approved by shareholders is equal to 18.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

