Sept 7 (Reuters) - Grizzlyrock Capital LLC:

* Grizzlyrock Capital LLC dissolves passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of September 1, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Had previously reported a 4.3 pct passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of May 17, 2016