a year ago
September 7, 2016 / 2:28 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jyske Bank: Issue of hybrid Tier 1 capital of DKK 1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank A/S :

* Says issued hybrid Tier 1 capital (Additional Tier 1 capital under CRR) totalling about 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($226.87 million) distributed on 1.25 billion Swedish crowns (interest rate of STIBOR + 5.80 pct) and 500 million Danish crowns (interest rate of CIBOR + 5.30 pct)

* The loan has perpetual maturity and may be called by Jyske Bank in September 2021 at the earliest

* Following the issue, Jyske Bank's hybrid Tier 1 capital and Tier II capital will total 3.6 billion Danish crowns, corresponding to 2.0 pct of the weighted risk exposure Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6116 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

