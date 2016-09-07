FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sports Direct chairman opposed by 19 pct shareholders at AGM
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 7, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct chairman opposed by 19 pct shareholders at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc :

* 18.98 pct of votes at AGM against resolution to re-elect Keith Hellawell as a director of company

* 79.34 pct of votes at AGM against resolution to commission independent review of co's human capital management strategy

* 52.99 pct of votes cast at AGM against independent resolution to re-elect Keith Hellawell as a director

* Disappointed to note resolution to re-elect chairman was not approved by a majority of co's independent shareholders

* Confirms that in accordance with UKLA listing rules independent resolution will be put to shareholders at general meeting

* Sports Direct chairman says should he not receive support of majority of independent shareholders at next year's AGM, will step down with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.