BRIEF-Micro Focus will buy Hewlett Packard's software unit in deal worth around £7 bln - Sky News
* UK tech company Micro Focus will buy Hewlett Packard's software unit in a deal worth around £7 bln - Sky News, citing sources
Sept 7 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Electric is expected to post a gross profit margin exceeding 30 pct for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Electric Corp aims to boost the operating profit margin to at least 8 pct in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
Sept 7 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday shifted most of a lawsuit challenging background checks performed by Uber Technologies Inc on its drivers to arbitration, a ruling likely to affect a larger case over whether they should be considered employees or independent contractors.
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The man who since 2008 has run BlackRock Inc's quasi-consulting arm for governments, regulators and massive financial firms plans to leave the company next year, according to an internal memo.