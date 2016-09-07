FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kemet - Kemet Electronics to wind down operations of subsidiary Kemet Foil Manufacturing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kemet - Kemet Electronics to wind down operations of subsidiary Kemet Foil Manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kemet Corp

* On August 31, unit Kemet Electronics made decision to wind down operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kemet Foil Manufacturing, Llc

* Operations at KFM's Knoxville, Tennessee plant are expected to end as of October 31, 2016

* Action will result in a pre-tax charge during second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2016 of $6.0 to $9.1 million

* Expects to achieve annual cost savings related to actions of approximately $2.5 to $3.0 million beginning in Q3 of fiscal year 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2bZ0t5A) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.