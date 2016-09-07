BRIEF-Tangoe enters into payment plan Oracle Credit Corp
* Tangoe Inc says on August 31 entered into a payment plan agreement and related payment schedules with Oracle Credit Corp
Sept 7 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
* Reports positive results from phase 1 study of LJPC401
* Says dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction in serum iron observed
* LJPC-401 was well tolerated, and there were no dose-limiting toxicities observed
* "Anticipate a stronger second half in our equipment manufacturing and sales segment"
* Closes licensing agreement for FDA approved drug