Sept 7 (Reuters) - Xtera Communications Inc

* Entered into a limited waiver and seventh amendment to loan agreement, dated August 31, 2016- SEC filing

* PWB amendment modifies maturity date of credit agreement to October 1, 2016

* PWB amendment modifies definition of "permitted indebtedness" to allow indebtedness in an aggregate amount of $1.5 million Source: (bit.ly/2ctP1dD) Further company coverage: