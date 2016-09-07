BRIEF-Legg Mason entered into a second amendment to co's unsecured credit agreement
* Entered into a second amendment to the company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of December 29, 2015 - SEC filing
Sept 7 TJX Companies Inc
* Prices $1.0 billion notes offering
* Announced the pricing of the public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due 2026
* The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250 percent per annum, beginning September 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) will spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Britain's Micro Focus International Plc in a deal worth $8.8 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Sees fiscal year 2017 consolidated sales of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion