BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa3 to Louisiana GO bonds; Outlook negative

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's assigns Aa3 to Louisiana GO bonds; Outlook negative

* Moody's on Louisiana - GO rating reflects pressures from sharp reduction in oil prices, effect of years of structural imbalance on reserves, liquidity

* Moody's on Louisiana - Negative outlook reflects state's continued budgetary risks, likelihood that movement toward structural balance will take time

* Moody's on Louisiana - Rating also acknowledges Louisiana's ability to make midyear spending adjustments when necessary