FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HPE to spin-off, merge non-core software assets with Micro Focus
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HPE to spin-off, merge non-core software assets with Micro Focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Accelerates strategy with spin-off and merger of non-core software assets with Micro Focus

* Transaction valued at approximately $8.8 billion

* HPE and Micro Focus announced plans for a commercial partnership that will name Suse as HPE's preferred Linux partner

* Combined co will be led by Kevin Loosemore, executive chairman of Micro Focus, and Mike Phillips will serve as CFO

* Transaction including 50.1 percent ownership of new combined company by HPE shareholders and a $2.5 billion cash payment to HPE

* Micro Focus expects to improve margin on HPE's software assets by approximately 20 percentage points by end of third full financial year

* Transaction is expected to be tax-free to HPE

* HPE senior executive will serve on board of directors of combined company

* HPE will nominate 50 percent of independent directors to combined company's board

* Expects to incur one-time after-tax separation costs of about $700 million, with vast majority occurring in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.