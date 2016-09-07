BRIEF-HPE to spin-off, merge non-core software assets with Micro Focus

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Accelerates strategy with spin-off and merger of non-core software assets with Micro Focus

* Transaction valued at approximately $8.8 billion

* HPE and Micro Focus announced plans for a commercial partnership that will name Suse as HPE's preferred Linux partner

* Combined co will be led by Kevin Loosemore, executive chairman of Micro Focus, and Mike Phillips will serve as CFO

* Transaction including 50.1 percent ownership of new combined company by HPE shareholders and a $2.5 billion cash payment to HPE

* Micro Focus expects to improve margin on HPE's software assets by approximately 20 percentage points by end of third full financial year

* Transaction is expected to be tax-free to HPE

* HPE senior executive will serve on board of directors of combined company

* HPE will nominate 50 percent of independent directors to combined company's board

* Expects to incur one-time after-tax separation costs of about $700 million, with vast majority occurring in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: