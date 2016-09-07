BRIEF-Intel and TPG to collaborate to establish McAfee as a cybersecurity company valued at $4.2 bln

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Intel Corp

* Intel and TPG to collaborate to establish McAfee as leading independent cybersecurity company valued at $4.2 billion

* Intel to receive $3.1 billion in cash and retain 49 percent stake after completion of transaction

* Intel Corp says Chris Young will be appointed CEO of new company upon closing of transaction

* TPG to own 51 percent of new company, which will be named McAfee

* TPG is making a $1.1 billion equity investment to help drive growth and enhance focus as a standalone business

* Debt initially will be financed by Intel until completion of audited financial statements for McAfee

* Debt initially will be financed by Intel until completion of audited financial statements for McAfee

* Deal based on an equity value of about $2.2 billion plus McAfee net debt of about $2 billion